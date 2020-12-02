CN2 Today – Good Folks of York Co. Virtual Luncheon

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Each December a lot of “good folks” in York County gather for lunch and to raise thousands of dollars for a local non-profit.
This year due to COVID-19, the luncheon has gone virtual right here on CN2 Today.
Also new, Good Folks of York County is helping three worthy non-profits. Those include HOPE of Rock Hill, Back the Pack Program with the Rock Hill Education Foundation, and The Haven Men’s Shelter.
There is still time to donate and raise money for these deserving agencies that strive every day to feed families, help with utility bills, provide a place to live and more!
Donate today! – https://www.goodfolksofyorkcounty.com/