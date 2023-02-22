CN2 Today – George Washington’s Coin on display at Lancaster Museum

The Lancaster County Historical Museum held an exhibit for a coin that George Washington used to pay for his breakfast while in Lancaster.

It is believed that during Washington’s Southern Tour he visited Lancaster County and ate breakfast at Nathan Barr’s Tavern.

According to recorders he paid for his meal with a Spanish piece of eight that he cut in half.

With one half going to pay for his meal and the other half to Nathan Barr’s young daughter.

Lancaster Historic Commission Board Member Ron Patton says the coin is being loaned to the Lancaster County Historical Museum by Wofford College in Spartanburg.

The museum is working to see about having it permanently kept here locally.