CN2 Today Pets of the Week – Meet Gretel and Jenga

YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – If these sweet faces grabs your heart, call today to make an appointment (803)802-0902.

Gretel was brought to the HSYC as an owner surrender. She mourns the loss of her family and has been at the rescue now 138 days too long! At 6.5 years old she is a Chihuahua mix who will only greet you with joy and love. She is spayed, micro chipped, vaccinated and tested. Ready to meet YOU.

