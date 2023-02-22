CN2 Today Pets of the Week – Meet Gretel and Jenga

YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – If these sweet faces grabs your heart, call today to make an appointment (803)802-0902.
Gretel was brought to the HSYC as an owner surrender. She mourns the loss of her family and has been at the rescue now 138 days too long! At 6.5 years old she is a Chihuahua mix who will only greet you with joy and love. She is spayed, micro chipped, vaccinated and tested. Ready to meet YOU.
If this little bundle of joy grabs your heart, make an appointment today – call us @ 803-802-0902.
Jenga enjoys hanging with her pals in the Cat Lounge. She came to the HSYC as a stray.
She is playful, silly and fun 4 month old. She is spayed, micro chipped, vaccinated and tested.
If you are interested in one of these babies please bring all members of the family, that live in the household, to the appointment.
• REMEMBER: transition time for our FURfriends may vary. Give them the time they need to adjust. You won’t regret it.
• Dog adoptions are within a radius of 30-45 minutes due to home visit requirements.
- Adoption parameters can be found at www.humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org.
Humane Society Rescue Needs:
- Laundry Detergent
- Healthy Weight Dog Food
- Big & Small Dog Treats
CN2 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Kamego Chiropractic Wellness Center