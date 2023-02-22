CN2 TODAY – Unlocking young dreams for a brighter future

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – A Rock Hill woman is working to make the lives of “at risk” youth shine bright through a non-profit she and her husband created.

Better Bound Book Store and Youth Development works to create jobs for those 16 years to 21 years old where they can earn a pay check, as well as learn a life skills to be successful.

CN2’s Renee O’Neil getting a inside look as young people work for a better tomorrow.

To shop Better Bound Bookstore & Youth Development’s E-bay account, visit: https://charity.ebay.com/charity/i/Better-Bound-Book-Store-&-Youth-Development-Corporation/318873