ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil and reporter Indira Eskieva share how the good happening in our community during COVID-19. Plus, have you heard of the Toilet Paper Challenge?! It is at thing! Join for a fun show!
