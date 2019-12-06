CN2 Today – Friday, December 6th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) The Rock Hill Christmas Parade is today at 6:30 PM. Host Renee O’Neil talks with Laurie Helms with Rock Hill PRT about details on the route and road closures. Plus, there’s a chance for you to have breakfast with Santa and see some Christmas dancing. Check out the show for your local Christmas fun!
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Top Story
Wanted for Attempted Murder
A 25-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges authorities say following an altercation with his girlfriend in Rock Hill. Officers say Dontrell Evans hit his...