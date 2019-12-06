CN2 Today – Friday, December 6th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) The Rock Hill Christmas Parade is today at 6:30 PM. Host Renee O’Neil talks with Laurie Helms with Rock Hill PRT about details on the route and road closures.  Plus, there’s a chance for you to have breakfast with Santa and see some Christmas dancing. Check out the show for your local Christmas fun!

