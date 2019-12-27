CN2 Today – Friday, December 27th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil and anchor Laurabree Monday bring you the latest holiday cheer across the community! Plus, Rachel Richardson gives us an inside look of the York County Fire Training Center. Plus, we learn more about a new fitness center coming to Rock Hill in January.
