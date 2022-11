FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Marybeth Knapp with the Humane Society brings us our Pets of the Week with the Humane Society of York County. November is Senior Pet Month and these furry babies are young at heart, ready for their forever home!

This week 7 year old, Poutine is our cat of the week!

Jolie is our dog of the week! Jolie is 9 1/2 years old!

If you would like to learn more about Jolie and Poutine, reach out to the Humane Society at (803) 802-0902.

MORE: www.humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org