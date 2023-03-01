CN2 Today – Fiber Art Exhibit – “Woven Together”

LANCASTER, S.C (CN2 TODAY) – The Native American Studies Center’s newest exhibit takes you back to a time when Native American’s relied on the fruit of the earth to create items needed for everyday living.

The new Fiber Art Exhibit titled “Woven Together” shows us how the community would use various textiles to create belts, clothing and ceremony pieces.

The 6,500 square-feet of exhibit and gallery space brings art, archaeology, Archives, folklore, history, and language together in one space of the Native American.

Want to go?

Native American Studies Center

119 S Main Street

Lancaster

803.313.7172