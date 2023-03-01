CN2 Today – Flower Bar in Fort Mill adds beauty to spirits & food

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Everything is inspired by flowers. Co-owners Melissa and Robert Frotten are combining her talent as a florist with his talent of spirits to create an unforgettable girls or date night!

One of the newest restaurants in downtown Fort Mill, the Flower Bar is an interactive business hoping to educate the community about flowers and local flower farms while adding flavor with a variety of alcohol and unique meals.

Chef and co-owner, Sam Schwartz is the creator behind the dishes that are all inspired by flowers.

Want to go?

The Flower Bar

221 Main Street Fort Mill

1 803-833-9222

Click here for the menu