ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – March is Endometriosis Awareness Month.

Research says Endometriosis is a disease where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, causing pain and/or infertility.

Many many women are impacted by the disease and may not even know it, according to Dr. James Hubbard with Carolina OB GYN in Rock Hill.

In the video above, Dr. Hubbard explains more about the disease and symptoms to look out for.