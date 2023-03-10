Police investigate shooting outside apartments in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A man has been arrested for Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits, Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling, and Failure to Stop for a Blue Light, according to Rock Hill Police.

Officials with the Rock Hill Police department were called to an area off Riverview Road in reference for a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment building Thursday evening.

While en-route, officers were told the suspect’s vehicle in the shooting was a white Audi.

According to the report, officers located the Audi and pursued the suspect, Malik Alexander, until mile maker 87 on I-77, northbound.

Police say CMPD and North Carolina Highway Patrol continued the pursuit until Alexander wrecked the car.

Police say Alexander was arrested in North Carolina and also has charges there as well. He is currently in the Rowan County Jail.

According to the report, two occupied apartments were shot at on Riverview Road and a large amount of casings were also found along the roadway. Police say the apartments were not targets but hit in the gunfire.

Police say multiple witnesses said Alexander and another male in a black Honda were shooting.

There were no reported injuries.

Police say the shooting is still under investigation.