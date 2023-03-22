CN2 Today – Inside look of new Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In this week’s edition of CN2 Today, host Renee O’Neil hits the road and heading to Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.

We get a look inside its new Darnall W and Susan F Boyd Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center.

Join us for the adventure.

In the Desert and Reptile exhibit highlights native to United States depicting scenes from the Southwestern deserts with multiple species including 10 types of rattlesnakes.

In the Aquarium we talk about different types of salt water habitat.

Animal care is the most important factor in keeping a zoo vibrant. We talk with the director about what it takes to care for so many animals that represent our world.

Humane Society of York County Pets of the Week.