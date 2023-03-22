CN2 Today – Taking care of animals at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil talks with Greg Peccie, Director of Animal Care at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden to learn what it takes to feed and give medical care for the mass number of animals at the zoo.

Peccie says being a member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums means living up to certain standards in taking care of the animals.

He says in taking care of the animals is not just to have them but to make sure they are taken care of and live well into and beyond their life expectancy.

