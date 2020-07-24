CN2 Today 7/24/20

In this Friday edition of CN2 Today, get the latest COVID-19 numbers, Comporium bikes and how they’ve helped a local basketball coach, the Heart 2 Heart Foundation back to school block party, 24 Hours of Booty to raise money for cancer and Fitness Friday doing martial arts!
Top Story
Body Found In Chester County, Coroner Working To Identify The Person
CHESTER, S.C. -- A body was found in Chester County on Wednesday, according to the coroner. The coroner has worked around the clock to identify...