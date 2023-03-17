CN2 Stories You May Have Missed

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard that are worth a second look the week of March 11 to March 17.

The long-awaited moment has finally arrived – a portion of the Great Falls Whitewater attraction, developed as part of an 80 million dollar project by Duke Energy, will open to the public on Saturday, March 18th. Click here for full story.

The State Superintendent of Education, Ellen Weaver says the state’s 5 teacher of the year finalists deserve so much for their hard work the classroom and praises Piedmont part of the state for it’s education standards and says she’s impressed to see 2 finalist coming from York County. Click here for full story.

A story about how its never too late to make friends, coming to life as a musical.

James and the Giant Peach hits center stage March 16th through the 18th as students with Nation Ford Performing Arts Company presents the hit for their spring show. Click here for full story.