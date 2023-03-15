CN2 Today – Nation Ford students present James and the Giant Peach, the musical

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – A story about how its never too late to make friends, coming to life as a musical.

James and the Giant Peach hits center stage March 16th through the 18th as students with Nation Ford Performing Arts Company presents the hit for their spring show.

In the video above, CN2’s Ryan Folz gives us a sneak peak of the show.

You can check out the show, Thursday, March 16th, 17th and 18th at 7 PM as well as 2 pm on March 18th.

The musical will be held at Nation Ford High School. General admission is 10 dollars.

Ticket info: https://fortmill.macaronikid.com/events/63ee99836a85e04f7ddf9785/nation-ford-high-school-presents-james-and-the-giant-peach