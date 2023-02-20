CN2 Stories You May Have Missed

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard that are worth a second look the week of February 17 – February 24.

Rock Hill spending just $1 to tear down what Panthers built up

A resolution passed seven to zero at Monday Nights City Council meeting. Leaders say that vote will let Rock Hill move out any personal property, fixtures, materials and equipment left behind from when the Panthers owned the site.

Founders gives back millions to members

Founders Federal Credit Union making a big announcement during a Super Bowl LVII Commercial – they were giving back $20 Million to its members.



CN2 Hometown Hero – Students mitigate emergency to save environment

Three of those students in the school’s Firefighter program took the lessons learned in the classroom to a scene saving the environment from a potentially dangerous hazmat spill.