CN2’s Laurabree & Lucas talk about the stories making headlines in “The Rundown”

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 News Anchors Laurabree Monday and Lucas McFadden sit down each and every Monday to talk more about local, state and national stories in “The Rundown.”

It’s President’s Day. Which president could play five musical instruments?

Plus, South Carolina ranks 5th in the country as “Most Determined to Get into Shape State.” A look at the top exercises that might motivate you.

And, a Clover resident prepares to audition in front of the celebrity judges on ABC’s “American Idol.”