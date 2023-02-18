National Random Acts of Kindness Day cleans windows for Hope

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Window Cleaning business in Rock Hill is celebrating National Random Acts of Kindness Day by cleaning the windows of an organization.

Nationwide the company – Fish Window Cleaning – asked its affiliates to pick a local organization in their community as a way to give back.

FISH selected Hope of Rock Hill due to the impact its making on the community and wanted to see how the company could help more.

Fish Window Cleaning Owner Doug Bryant said, “Our offices are here in Rock Hill and we drive by this place all the time. And, so we are very aware of some of the business in the community you drive by and go hey we never stopped by and had a conversation with hope of rock hill maybe this is a good chance to do that.”

e Gordon Bell

Hope of Rock Hill President

“FISH has come at a great time because what this allows us to do FISH is doing this for us, we can take the money that we were going to have to use and go and clean our window we can actually go buy more food. We can buy food at 18 cents a pound so FISH has given us a tremendous break.”

Hope of Rock Hill has been serving the Rock Hill community since 1975 by providing food and financial assistance.