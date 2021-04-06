ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS)Were celebrating international Student athlete day with coaches and players, plus and update on Winthrop Golf- and a fun event you can participate in right here in Rock Hill.
But first, CN2s Emma Mondo bringing us coverage from game one of the Spring Break Slugfest.
CN2 Sportscast 4-6-2021
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS)Were celebrating international Student athlete day with coaches and players, plus and update on Winthrop Golf- and a fun event you can participate in right here in Rock Hill.