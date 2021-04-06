CN2 Newscast 4-6-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS)- One business owner plans to celebrate other business owners after a stressful year of COVID, plus Catawba Indian Nation held a food raiser for their food pantry. Also, today is National Student Athlete Day.
