CN2 Sports Report – Falcons Taking Flight into a New Season

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – The Nation Ford Falcons are ready to take flight into the new season. With a number of offensive playmakers moving on after graduation the Falcons will still be guided by their Senior Captain Quarterback Carson Black.

Coach Michael Allen ‘s team is hoping to get off the ground much quicker than they did a year ago.

The team also has a familiar face in a new place as former Lewisville Lions Coach Will Mitchell but ultimately all that matters is the play on the field.

We have that story and more.

