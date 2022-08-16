CN2 Newscast – Meeting Winthrop’s First Lady, Back to School in Rock Hill and Lancaster’s School Safety Message

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Students have returned to their desks in Lancaster County School District, and while learning is at the front of their minds, school officials are focused on keeping the classrooms safe.

And, we sit down with the new first lady at Winthrop University to learn more about her and her family in our Carolina Connection segment.

Plus, in CN2 Sports we take flight with the Nation Ford Falcons who has a familiar face in a new place. And we will let you know what schools are ranked as the best in the state.

We have those stories and more.