CN2 Sports – MaxAbilities bounces out stigma with basketball camp

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – MaxAbilities of York County puts on a camp for individuals on the Autism Spectrum as well as those with brain or spinal cord injuries.

The organization has been operating for the past three decades, and for the past eight years has spearheaded the Bounce out the Stigma camp being put on by Mighty Mike Simmel who has made this his life’s work.

Maxabilities is supported by the York County Disabilities Foundation through fundraising.

Everyone attending the camp gets plenty of support and encouragement as they hone their skills on the hardwood, and even have had the chance to interact with members of the Winthrop basketball program this week.

If you would like to support the York County Disabilities Foundation they will host their savor the flavors of York County on October 12th, at the historic white home. you can get more information by visiting maxabilities.org.