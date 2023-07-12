CN2 Sports – Fort Mill Summer Sports Camps & 6-U Lancaster Dixie team is World Series bound

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – The Catawba Ridge Girls Lacrosse Team is giving Kindergarten through 8th graders a lesson in Lacrosse basics.

Catawba Ridge varsity team members are helping run the camp, saying their goal is to promote interest in the sport. Players have put together several creative drills to teach players the important techniques of the sport, such as cradling and more.

The varsity players say while the camp is mostly for the younger athletes, it ultimately helps the entire team.

The lady copperheads aren’t the only ones getting in some Summer training.

Over at Fort Mill High School the girls soccer team is hosting its own camp on the field of Bob Jones Stadium. Coaches and players of the varsity soccer team can be seen suiting up in their off season to help rising first through ninth graders develop their skills on the soccer pitch.

Head Coach Joelle Brotemarkle said the four day camp is focusing on teaching the fundamentals of passing, shooting, dribbling, and defending, while also giving the coaching staff a chance to scout incoming talent.

Plus, The Six and Under Rookie Lancaster Dixie Baseball team is representing the state of South Carolina in the world series.

See those stories and more in the July 12th sports report.