Arclabs Welding School Now Open in Rock Hill – CN2 Business Spotlight

A new welding school in our area is hoping to fill a need both for employers and for the students who hope to work closer to home. Arclabs Welding School tops our business spotlight.

Established in 2006, Arclabs has opened its newest campus on Cherry Road in Rock Hill – this is their 5th location. The other campuses are scattered throughout South Carolina and Texas.

They say welding jobs are in high demand and they recently held a luncheon to introduce industry partners to its state-of-the-art facility. Their fully equipped welding lab includes everything from virtual reality simulators to programmable robots and apps that track productivity. They are proud to say they train their students beyond the obvious skills.

David Crook, the COO of Arclabs Welding School explains, “So welding is a good paying job, but the ones who succeed are the ones who put in the work and have a good work ethic and that’s what we’re focused on here. We’ll teach you all the processes and you can start from not knowing anything to being a skilled welder in 6 months. You’re never done learning, but we get you to have some of the most coveted welding jobs in 6 months, as evidence by talking to the building who’ve hiring our graduates. The message I keep hearing from employers is our graduates have high work ethic and that’s the biggest compliment I can get.”

They go on to say it’s really their experienced instructors that sets them apart.

Their program also involves a hands-on internship.

they do enroll new student monthly, visit arclabs.edu to learn more.