CN2 Sports – FMHS New Varsity Coach, South Pointe Star is playing College Football and RH a Hotspot for Recruiters

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Once again Rock Hill is a hotbed for sports recruiting as college basketball coaches are in the city hoping to find the next stars of their program.

Plus, in CN2 Sports Digital Scoreboard congratulations are in order to Makayla McCrorey who, after getting the volleyball program started at Great Falls last season, has now been chosen to lead the varsity team at Fort Mill High School.

And, congratulations are also in order to South Pointe star D.J. Barksdale who recently made his college commitment to play football for James Madison.