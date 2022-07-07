CN2 Business Spotlight – I Heart Mac and Cheese

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – When looking for a night out it’s tough to figure out what everyone will like, but it’s hard to find someone who doesn’t love mac and cheese. However, folks in Indian Land can enjoy one of the largest mac and cheese menu’s around.

The restaurant is called I heart Mac and Cheese and it’s just off of highway 521 in Indian Land.

They offer unique mac and cheese dishes like a Phily Cheese Steak Mac and Cheese and Mac and Cheese sandwiches. Their unique food is matched by their fun atmosphere, owners say it’s the perfect place to bring your family, or friends, for a night out.

Owner, Rhonda Saadat said, “I heart Mac and Cheese is based out of Florida. We are a fast-causal restaurant. We serve make-your-own mac and cheese or grilled cheese sandwiches, We have our own signature mac bites too. We have cheesecake bite, buffalo bites and pepperoni bites. ”

I Heart Mac and Cheese also offers catering for events.

if you want to check them out or go to their website iheartmacandcheese.com

