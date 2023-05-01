CN2 Sports – Athlete of the Week

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – CN2’s Jeremy Wynder with our latest CN2 Athlete of the week – meet a young man who has become a source of inspiration on his baseball team despite never getting a hit or out in a single game. Meet Kiefer Katsoulis with the Indian Land Middle Baseball Team!

