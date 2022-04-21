CN2 Sports 4/20/2022 – Skateboarding Classic This Weekend

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) –

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Inaugural Rock Hill Skateboarding Classic is this weekend in downtown Rock Hill. Event Organizer Brian White saying that skateboarding is a very vibrant sport here in Rock Hill. He says this event is to bring awareness that there is a healthy skateboarding community here in Rock Hill and to educate the community that a skate park is needed in Rock Hill.

Rock Hill Amateur Street Skateboarding Classic

Saturday, April 23

Registration 10 am Skateboarding Registration

Event begins at 11 am

153 East White Street

Rock Hill, S.C