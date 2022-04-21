CN2 Latest Newscast

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Carolina Panthers fans speaking out after the organization has terminated its original agreement with Rock Hill when it comes to building the team’s headquarters and practice facility in the city. What one fan says she is willing to do.

From season ticket holders to neighbors, you’ll find many opinions over the Carolina Panthers decision. We often check in with our friends over at Sub Station II as you can always find interesting discussion there around lunchtime and they weigh in with their thoughts of the Carolina Panthers decision.

Plus, in tonight’s CN2 Business Spotlight we go inside TNL Cheesesteaks in Rock Hill and learn how they were trying find a unique fit for our area and decided cheesesteaks were the way they needed to go.