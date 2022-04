YORK S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The first Airstream rally on the East Coast, Silver In The City begins tomorrow, Friday, April 22 in downtown York beginning at 9 am.

The Annual Rally is expecting to see more than 80 airstreams hit the streets.

Silver in the City Rally 2022

Downtown York

Friday, April 22nd – 9:00 AM Parade

Kings Mountain Street – North Congress St.

Saturday, April 23rd | 1 – 4 PM – Open House

Click above for full schedule of events.

Carolina Connection is sponsored by Wild Birds Unlimited