CN2 Sports 12-9-2021

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – December 9th CN2’s Jeremy Wynder sits down with Billy Dunlap with Visit YC to talk about the inaugural “No Room for Racism Classic”. Click above to watch and click here for tickets. https://noroomforracismclassic.com/

