Man tells police he was shot in back during attempted robbery

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A man told police he was shot in the back after attempting to get away from two suspects trying to rob him.

Rock Hill Police say they responded to Piedmont Medical Center for a shooting with a victim Friday morning around 4:15 AM.

The 46 year old male victim told police on December 9th around 11:40 PM he was walking in the 400 block of Summit Street when two men wearing masks tried to rob him.

The victim said when he tried to flee he was shot in the back.

Police say the victim stopped a passerby who gave him a ride to the hospital.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division responded to continue the investigation.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, please call 803 329 7293.

Previous articleCN2 Sports 12-9-2021
Next articleCN2 Picture of the Day 12-10-2021

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR