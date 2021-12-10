Man tells police he was shot in back during attempted robbery

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A man told police he was shot in the back after attempting to get away from two suspects trying to rob him.

Rock Hill Police say they responded to Piedmont Medical Center for a shooting with a victim Friday morning around 4:15 AM.

The 46 year old male victim told police on December 9th around 11:40 PM he was walking in the 400 block of Summit Street when two men wearing masks tried to rob him.

The victim said when he tried to flee he was shot in the back.

Police say the victim stopped a passerby who gave him a ride to the hospital.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division responded to continue the investigation.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, please call 803 329 7293.