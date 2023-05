FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – On this edition of CN2 Sports, Jeremy Wynder is out at the diamond to meet Catawba Ridge Pitcher, Chloe Burger who is helping the team win a second state championship and just recently earned her 200th strike out on the field.

Learn more about this athlete by watching this May 19th edition of Athlete of the Week.

CN2’s Athlete of the Week is presented by the Upper Palmetto YMCA and Branding Panda.