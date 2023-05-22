Shooting leaves one injured in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On Sunday, May 21st at 3:50 p.m., Rock Hill Police responded to a shooting with a victim.

According to officials they responded to 851 Heckle Blvd where officers located the 33-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound to his left arm.

Officers began medical treatment until EMS arrived, transporting the victim to Piedmont Medical Center for a non-life-threatening injury.

According to the Police Department officers received information identifying a potential suspect.

They say Johntavious Dquise Burris, age 33 of Rock Hill, shot the victim due to an ongoing dispute and then fled the scene.

Officers say they were able to get Burris to turn himself in at the Rock Hill Law Center.

Burris was charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree.