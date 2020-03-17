CN2 News
CN2 News
58.3
F
Rock Hill, US
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
CN2 Today begins at 11:30am
CN2 News begins at 6:00pm
CN2 Picture of the Day 3-17-2020
CN2 News
Gov. McMaster Orders All SC Restaurants, Bars To End Dine-In Service During Coronavirus Outbreak
CN2 News
FM Parks Closed, High School Athletes Still Working Out, and Ben Watson Has Retired
CN2 News
Bethel UMC In Rock Hill Closes Down Soup Kitchen To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus
CN2 News
Lancaster County Checks Temperatures At Door, Those With High Temps Sent For Screening
CN2 News
Two Arrested In Armed Robbery, Carjacking At Indian Land 7-Eleven
CN2 News
Man Found Dead In Private Pond In Sharon, Said To Be Fishing From Small Boat
Top Story
CN2 News
Comporium To Provide 60 Days Of Free Internet Service To Students...
March 16, 2020
ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Comporium - the CN2 news parent company - is offering internet to new customers in homes with K-12 and higher...
Featured Stories
Comporium To Provide 60 Days Of Free Internet Service To Students...
March 16, 2020
SC DHEC Reports State’s First Coronavirus-Related Death
March 16, 2020
Hope In Lancaster In Need Of Donations, Volunteers Amid Coronavirus Crisis
March 16, 2020
