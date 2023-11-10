CN2 Pets of the Week – Donut & Callie

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Humane Society of York County is celebrating Senior Pet Appreciation month by bringing you Donut & Callie as this week’s Pets of the Week.

The Humane Society says Donut came to them as a stray and was heartworm positive but got through it like a champ!

She has the silliest personality and the sweetest girl and her favorite things are toys, walks, and her people.

Donut is closing in on 9 years old. Donut is a large and strong girl so she would be best fit in a home with no small children and a dog experienced family (or individual). Donut is dog friendly but plays pretty rough so a submissive male dog her size or larger is best. She is spayed, vaccinated, micro chipped and tested!

The Humane Society says Callie is out of the baby teen stage as she is 8 years old. She came to the HSYC as an owner surrender at no fault of her own. As expected, she’s a little anxious at first, but with a little patience she’ll come to you for chin scratches! They say she’d prefer to be the only pet in a mature household. She is spayed, vaccinated, micro chipped and tested.

If either of these seniors melt your heart as she has done ours, call The Human Society at (803) 802-0902 today to book an appointment.

