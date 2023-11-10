92 year old quilter shares passion to honor veterans

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this Friday in Chester County many veterans were awarded with a Quilt of Valor from the Old Glory Quilters.

There are many volunteers working all year long to sew those beautiful quilts.

In the video above, meet 92 year old Connie Beltakis. She is a volunteer with the Old Glory Quilters with the Quilts of Valor Foundation.

She shares her passion for sewing and honor veterans.

Old Glory Quilters in Rock Hill was founded in 2013 by Lin Mayhill. The group has 31 members and meet once a month.

This group has awarded more 3,500 Quilts of Valor to veterans in Chester, Lancaster and York Counties. Quilts of Valor Foundation Nationwide have awarded more than 363,000 veterans with a quilt since it was founded 20 years ago.