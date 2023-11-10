U.S. Air Force Veteran releases book to honor veterans, “The Real Cost of Freedom”

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – United States Air Force Veteran, Harvey Mayhill joins CN2’s Lucas McFadden in the CN2 Today studio to talk about his book soon to be released, “The Real Cost of Freedom”. The book is based on actual events from veteran’s activities.

Mayhill says the book is to educate the uninformed and to recognize what some veterans have endured to safeguard our long-standing freedoms.

The stories are real and reflect the memories that the veteran must carry for their lifetime, Mayhill says.

Every day, an average of 22 veterans commit suicide.