CN2 Newscast – Thanksgiving Holiday travel report, Rock Hill man qualifies for international race, & a new method one step closer to control the deer population in Tega Cay

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For those who are looking to travel during the Thanksgiving Holiday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol is reminding drivers troopers will also be out on the road keeping everyone safe.

Plus, after placing in the top 25 during the Wanda World Marathon Age Group Championship, a Rock Hill man has qualified for next year’s World Championship race.

And, after a new “Birth Control” method was approved by state leaders, the Tega Cay Wildlife Conservation Society plans to speak during a council meeting to push this method.

CN2 has all that and more for your latest South Carolina news.