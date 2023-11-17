CN2 Newscast – Tega Cay soccer fields, Mother charged, & Movie filming in Fort Mill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Some Tega Cay parents have voiced concern over an agreement between the City and the Charlotte Independence Soccer Club. These parents say field space is now harder to find due to the partnership.

Also, A mother charged in the death of her daughter has now been sentenced to 30 years in jail according to the York County Solicitors office.

Plus, a movie called God’s Not Dead has been filming for the past month in the Tri-County area and on the last few days of filming the 5th movie in the series, CN2 was able to capture some behind the scenes footage.

See those stories plus your Wednesday Sports Report in the latest edition of CN2 News.