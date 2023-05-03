CN2 Newscast – S.C. Community Capital Alliance, Warren Norman Company, & Winthrop Baseball

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On this May 3rd, CN2 gets the chance to check out what is happening when it comes to Rock Hill’s economic development during the South Carolina Community Capital Alliance Conference.

Plus, Laurabree Monday sits down with Warren Norman to discuss what is happening in the Rock Hill Galleria, and it could involved putting a road right through the middle of the mall.

Also, in sports Jeremy Wynder catches up with Winthrop’s Baseball team as they prep for their big game against the USC Gamecocks.