CN2 Newscast – National Man Hunt Ends in Chester’s Court House, ChristmasVille Kickoff, New Business Has Kids in the Kitchen

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – That’s the reality for both Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson – authorities say the couple went on a multi-state killing spree in May 2021 and sent law enforcement on a week long man hunt.

It was a story that made national headlines and shook the community of Chesty County to its core

Now with Halloween behind us – the kick-off to ChristmasVille is underway.

The 2022 ChristmasVille Chair Allison Cleveland sitting down with CN2 with a rundown of events.

Plus in CN2 Sports… The post season is here for high school football teams, and the tri county will be well represented on the gridiron.