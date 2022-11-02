A Couple Sentenced to Life Without Parole After a Multi-State Killing Spree

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Life without Parole. That’s the reality for both Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson.

Authorities say the couple went on a multi-state killing spree in May 2021 and sent law enforcement on a week long man hunt.

It was a story that made national headlines and shook the community of Chesty County to its core.

Terry and Simpson pleaded guilty to dozens of charges including murder today in a courtroom in Chester.

Their crime spree began in early May 2021, officials say Terry Shot and killed Thomas Hardin in York. The couple was also charged in the killing of Simpson’s husband, Eugene Simpson. Investigators say the spree continued with shootings in Chester county and then random killings in St. Louis Missouri and Memphis Tennessee.

After a high speed chase ended on May 17th in Chester County, Simpson was taken into custody. Terry ran and sent more than 600 law enforcement officers on a week long man hunt. It finally ended peacefully in the Richburg area on May 24th, 2021 when Terry was captured and taken into custody.

The deadly crimes impacting several families as they work to pick up the pieces without their loved ones.

CN2’s Renee O’Neil in the court room today and brings us more from the emotional hearing.