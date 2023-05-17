CN2 Newscast – Fort Mill man missing, Lancaster man charged, & Rock Hill volunteers appreciated

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In this CN2 Newscast, a Fort Mill woman is asking for help in finding her husband, Kevin Eby, who went missing from his home on Sunday, May 14th.

Plus a Lancaster man has been arrested and is being charged with murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, malicious injury to animals, burglary and more for his role the murder of 51-year-old Timothy Barbee.

And, The City of Rock Hill’s Park, Recreation & Tourism held a volunteer appreciation dinner to thank the many volunteers for what they do for the city.

See those stories and more on this May 17th edition of CN2 News.