Man charged in Lancaster murder

An arrest in a Lancaster murder case, authorities crediting the violent crimes task force for helping to get the suspect behind bars.

Derrick Thomas Brown, 35 of Lancaster was taken into custody Kershaw County, charged with the murder of 51 year old Timothy Barbee.

Lancaster police say on April 6th they were called to 308 North Hughes Street for a shooting. That’s where they found Barbee, injured inside the home, he later died at the hospital.

A dog in the home had also been shot to death.

In addition to the murder charge, brown is also facing charges of Possession of a Firearm during a Violent Crime, Malicious Injury to Animals, Burglary and more. His bond was denied.

“Lancaster, S.C. (Wednesday, 5/17/2023) On April 6, 2023 at approximately 12:58am, Officers from the Lancaster Police Department responded to 308 N. Hughes St. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival they located a black male inside the residence who has sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by Lancaster EMS to MUSC-Lancaster, where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim was identified as Timothy Scott Barbee, 51 of Lancaster. Inside the home, officers observed a deceased dog that had been shot, as well as multiple shell casings.

On 5/15/2023, Derrick Brown was taken into custody by SLED Agents, Kershaw County

Sheriff’s Office and Lancaster County Multi-Jurisdictional Violent Crimes Task Force in

Kershaw County. Brown is being charged with Murder, Possession of a Firearm during the

Commission of a Violent Crime, Malicious Injury to Animals, Burglary – First Degree, and

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Convicted of a Violent Felony. Brown was seen by a Municipal Court Judge on May 16, 2023 and he was denied bond.

Chief Don Roper stated, “This was really great work by the members of the Violent Crimes Task Force. We appreciate them working with our investigators to quickly resolve this homicide and make an arrest to clear the case. Our community is fortunate to have this strong working relationship between the Sheriff’s Office and the Police Department.”

Sheriff Barry Faile said, “The Lancaster County Multi-jurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force

worked hard to solve this case. Lots of things broke loose yesterday, and investigators located an important witness in Spartanburg County. That witness led them to Florence County where a search was conducted and from there to Kershaw County where Brown was located and arrested. Finally, a residence in Kershaw was searched last night. The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office were all instrumental in assisting us in gathering evidence and getting Brown into jail for crimes committed during this particularly violent offense. I’m very proud of all the hard work the Task Force put into this investigation and the partnerships we have with the Police Department and all the other agencies who helped us.”