CN2 Newscast – First responders train, Chester Council, Week of the Child, Cycling

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County first responders took advantage of empty school during this spring break to hold active shooting training for officers.

At a recent Chester County Council Meeting, council approved the 3rd reading for a special source revenue credit agreement for a 70 megawatt solar project.

South Carolina Governor, Henry McMaster is declaring this week as Children’s Museum Week. The Main Street Children Museum in Rock Hill is partnering with the South Carolina Alliance of Children’s Museums in hosting ‘Week of the Young Child.’

The County of Lancaster is in the process of developing a strategic plan and recently collected community input to inform that plan.

Sports is the tourism lifeblood in Rock Hill and today CN2 Sports finds how cycling plays a major role in bringing people to the area creating an economic boost.

