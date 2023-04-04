“Training for the unthinkable” – Lancaster first responders conduct active shooter training

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County first responders taking advantage of empty schools during this spring break to hold active shooter training.

The training hitting closer for many since just about a week ago, 3 children and 3 adults were killed when a shooter walked into the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, killing them. The shooter was soon taken down by law enforcement officers.

In the video about, CN2’s Renee O’Neil gets an inside look at the training and how its better preparing officers if they get that call.

Several Lancaster County agencies took place in the training that takes place twice a year.

Below is the official release about the training and what residents can expect.

Press Release:

Multiple Lancaster County first responder agencies and departments will participate with personnel of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in active shooter training on the campus of A. R. Rucker Middle School, 422 Old Dixie Road, Lancaster, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, and Thursday, April 6, 2023. Participating agencies and departments are the Lancaster Police Department, Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services, Lancaster County Fire-Rescue, the Lancaster Fire Department, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, the Lancaster County Emergency Management Division, Lancaster County Public Safety Communications, and the Lancaster County School District. Also, medical helicopters from Atrium Health’s MedCenter Air of Charlotte and LifeNet II of Camden will participate.

The scenario-based training is a follow up to a three-day Active Shooter Incident Management (ASIM) course the same participants have previously taken. A realistic scenario will be run Tuesday morning followed by a different scenario in the afternoon. The training will be repeated Thursday to allow as many personnel from each agency as possible to participate. Volunteers are set to play various civilian roles in the scenarios. The training will be very realistic, although no live ammunition will be present on site. There will be lots of activity and noise including simulated gunfire in and around the school during the training, and a helicopter will be in the air during a portion of the exercise. The public is advised that this is a training exercise and not an actual public safety emergency.

Lancaster County public schools will be on Spring Break next week. The training will run from 8:00 a. m. to 5:00 p. m. each day. The campus of A. R. Rucker Middle School will be inaccessible to the public on the training days. Agency personnel, vehicles, and equipment will stage near the school and on the campus during the training. Signs alerting the public to the training exercise will be posted on Old Dixie Road near the school. Although no traffic flow issues are anticipated, the motoring public should use caution when driving through the area.